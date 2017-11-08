× Local man sentenced to 30 years for shooting estranged wife following dispute at law firm

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Marion County Prosecutor announced Wednesday that Robert Evans was sentenced to 30 years for shooting his estranged wife at a northeast side law firm.

On July 11, 2016, IMPD was called to the 7200 block of N. Keystone Ave. on the report of a shooting. When they arrived, police discovered a domestic shooting happened inside the Gloyesky Law Office between Evans and his estranged wife.

Officials said Evans went to his car and retrieved a gun after he began arguing with the victim while completing paperwork in the lobby.

Evans jumped over the reception desk in the rear of the business and fired multiple shots at his estranged wife.

He then followed her into the parking lot and continued to fire shots at her. She survived, but sustained 10 wounds which caused injuries to multiple internal organs.

Evans fled the scene and was apprehended by SWAT team members about one mile from the law firm.

He plead guilty in October to attempted murder and was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in IDOC.