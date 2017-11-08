Indy native, Perry Meridian grad hoping to win big on ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’

An Indianapolis native will take a shot at winning big on Wednesday’s episode of Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?

Jacquie Wright grew up in Indianapolis and currently lives in California due to her Navy service. A writer by trade and Navy veteran, she attended Perry Meridian High School and is part of the game show’s “Victories for Veterans Week.” Her parents still live in Indy.

The show tasks contestants with 14 questions as they work their way toward a million dollars, answering questions that get more challenging along the way. She’ll get her chance during Wednesday’s episode, which airs at 9 a.m. on CBS4.

Jacquie tweeted that she’s “honored” to represent the U.S. Navy and hopes she makes her family and other Hoosiers proud: