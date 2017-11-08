× IMPD dedicating Southwest District gym in memory of deputy chief killed in crash

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will dedicate the Southwest District’s gym to Deputy Chief Jim Waters.

Mayor Joe Hogsett, Chief Bryan Roach and Commander Michael Spears will mark the dedication with a ceremony on Friday, Nov. 10. The facility will be named “Jim’s Gym.”

Waters was critically injured in a crash on July 23, 2017, along I-70 near the State Road 267 interchange. Investigators said he was going eastbound when a semi truck hit his vehicle from behind.

He was off-duty at the time and was driving an unmarked Ford Fusion police vehicle. Waters was originally taken to an area hospital in critical condition but later died from the injuries he suffered in the crash.

According to IMPD, Waters, his father, brothers and friends regularly played basketball at the Southwest District gym.

“The comradery, friendships and memories developed in over the years will live on forever,” IMPD said in a statement.