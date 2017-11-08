× Gov. Holcomb scheduled to unveil 2018 legislative session agenda

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is scheduled to unveil his agenda for the coming legislative session.

Holcomb will be joined by state officials and business leaders for the announcement at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Statehouse.

The Republican is expected to make job training and workforce development a major issue during the session beginning in January.

Indiana faces daunting challenges as it tries to adapt to changing world and global economy.

The state did well during the heyday of manufacturing, but much of those jobs were shifted oversees.

Experts say many residents now lack the training necessary for higher-skilled work that is available.