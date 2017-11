× Colts place DE Henry Anderson on IR

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Within the span of one week, the Colts have placed two starters on IR . Today our partners at the IndyStar confirmed a report that starting Colts defensive end Henry Anderson has been placed on injured reserve.

According to the original report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter Anderson suffered a laryngeal fracture Sunday, will have procedure Friday.

Anderson previously successfully came back from an ACL tear he suffered in 2015.