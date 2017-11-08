× Carmel man’s brother killed in Texas church attack, 3 other family members shot

This story originally appeared on the IndyStar.

CARMEL, Ind. – A Carmel man is mourning the loss of his brother after he was killed by Devin Kelley in the Texas church shooting on Sunday, the IndyStar reports.

Bruce Braden’s brother Keith Braden, 61, regularly attended the Sutherland Springs’ First Baptist Church with his family.

Keith worked at a local grocery store, and his wife Debbie was a stay-at-home mom who raised their children, who are now adults.

Keith, Debbie, two of their children Beth and Bob, and their 6-year-old granddaughter were at service on Sunday when Kelley opened fire.

Debbie was shot three times, and their granddaughter was shot in the hip. They’re both recovering after multiple surgeries at a Texas hospital. Bruce told the IndyStar that the little girl may lose the use of her leg. Bob was also grazed by a bullet; he was treated and released.

Bruce said that Keith battled cancer the past few years, and he was finally recovering. “He was hoping to have a nice number of years left to live with his family. That was taken away in an instant,” Bruce told the IndyStar.

He is heading down to Texas to help his family with funeral arrangements. Keith was a veteran and will have a military funeral, minus the 21-gun salute. Bruce told the IndyStar that would be too traumatic for the family.