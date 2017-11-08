× Bob Knight during new interview: ‘I have no use for Indiana University’

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – During an interview with sportscaster Joe Buck, Bob Knight said he has “no use for Indiana University” when asked about the end of his time at IU.

Knight is a guest on this week’s episode of “Undeniable with Joe Buck” and wasn’t shy to give his thoughts on IU’s administration during the end of his tenure.

Knight told Buck that a student came up to him and yelled, “Hey Knight, what’s going on?”

He went over to the student and said “son, you don’t address adults like that under any circumstances.” He went on to say he has “no use for Indiana University” because he thinks they used that incident as a reason to fire him.

Watch the full exchange below, viewer discretion is advised.

Knight also voiced his opinion on legendary UCLA coach John Wooden.

He told Buck that he’s “never been a Wooden fan.” Knight explained that he doesn’t respect Wooden because of Sam Gilbert, a booster for Wooden who was posthumously indited for money laundering.

Gilbert was accused of helping student-athletes get discounts on many difference types of items, thus breaking several NCAA infractions.

Knight said Wooden told him he didn’t know how to deal with Gilbert.

The full interview is scheduled for 8 p.m. Wednesday night on the audience network.