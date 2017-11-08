× Angel Tree 2017: How to help a Hoosier child in need this holiday

Thousands of central Indiana children need help this holiday season. That’s why CBS4 is once again teaming up with The Salvation Army for its Angel Tree program.

Where to adopt an Angel:

From Nov. 27-Dec. 10, Angel Trees will be on display in Castleton Square Mall, on the north side of Indianapolis, and at Greenwood Park Mall, on the south side. At each location, shoppers can select an Angel Tree tag and receive a special Angel Tree bag to be filled with gifts for their Angel. Each Angel tag includes a child’s age, clothing and shoe sizes, “wants” (like toys or games) and “needs” (like jeans or boots). Once filled, the bags can be brought back to the Angel Trees, which will be set up just outside the Macy’s mall entrance at both locations. Any bags not returned to the mall by 7 PM on Sunday (Dec. 10) can still be dropped off at The Salvation Army’s Indiana Headquarters at 3100 N. Meridian St or at either The Salvation Army Eagle Creek Corps Community Center or The Salvation Army Fountain Square Corps Community Center no later than Wednesday, December 13.

A special Angel Tree will be on display in the Lobby of the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center at 450 W. Ohio Street in downtown Indy. This allows attendees of the annual IHS Festival of Trees to select an Angel. Filled Angel Tree bags can be brought back to the Indiana History Center or dropped off at Salvation Army Headquarters.

If you didn’t have time to adopt an Angel:

On Dec. 14th, you can donate new, unwrapped toys and clothes as well as monetary gifts

outside Lucas Oil Stadium before the Colts take on the Broncos at 8:30pm. We’re asking for age appropriate gifts for children, infants to age 12. Possible gift ideas include: stuffed animals, infant toys, board games, sports equipment, electronic games and more. CBS4 Anchors, reporters, and other volunteers will be collecting items to be distributed to children all across Central Indiana before Christmas.

Program History

Every Christmas there are children lacking life’s vital needs because their families are struggling financially and cannot afford the expense. The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program has been running for 30 years to ensure that these children have a wonderful holiday season with their families.

The Salvation Army Indiana Division has been providing Christmas assistance to the community for generations. The program has provided food assistance to nearly 800 families and Christmas gifts to more than 2,100 children every holiday season.

How is Angel Tree different from other holiday programs?

Angel Tree is different from other holiday assistance programs because a sponsor is able to feel a special connection with his/her “adopted” child. The sponsor receives the child’s first name and a personalized needs and wish list for the child. Other holiday assistance programs give sponsors minimum information such as “5-year-old boy” without any gift suggestions or host generic toy drives. The wish list given to the sponsor is thoughtfully prepared by the child’s parents so the sponsor knows that he/she is buying something the child both needs and will be excited to open on Christmas morning.

For more information on Angel Tree and the Salvation Army, click here.