× A Taste of December is coming this week

Two cold fronts will move across the state over the next five days. Ahead of the first one we’ll have highs in the 50s and gusty winds Thursday afternoon. A few flurries will be possible late Thursday night and Friday morning.

Highs will only rise into the 30s Friday afternoon making it the coldest day in nine months. Expect be a cold evening for Football Friday Night with temperatures near freezing.

A second cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring a chance for light rain.

Light rain and cooler temperatures will be with us on Sunday.

Low temperatures will be near freezing overnight.

Low temperatures will fall into the 20s this week.

Colder air will move in behind a cold font for Friday.

Friday will be the coldest day of the season so far.

We’ll rain developing late Saturday

A quarter inch of rain is likely on Sunday.

Sunshine returns Monday.