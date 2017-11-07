Yorktown family survives horrific crash after tree falls on their SUV

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKTOWN, Ind. – A family of four survived after a tree fell on their SUV.

“Probably one of the most amazing things I’ve ever seen. I’ve been doing this for 22 years, I’ve never seen a tree fall on a car,” said Sgt. Whitesell with the Yorktown Police Department.

On Sunday afternoon, the Wright family was on their way home during the storms caused damage across Indiana. The family made it to North Delaware County Road 500-W, that’s where they drove past a massive tree at just the wrong moment.

“When the tree fell, for me it was just so loud it was like a piercing noise you just couldn’t hear anything else,” said Zach Wright, victim.

Zach, 12, was in the backseat with his teenage sister. The two could climb out easier than their mom and dad pinned in the front. First responders worked for more than an hour, cutting branch by branch just to reach the Wright parents.

“It is very frustrating because want to help people and you just can’t. We couldn’t move doors. We couldn’t move the tree, obviously and you see them in there and you want to just pull them out of there,” said Sgt. Whitesell.

First responders believe there was nothing this family could’ve done to prevent this freak accident from happening. If you look closely at some of the pictures, you can see shattered glass on the tree. Sgt. Whitesell admits when he got to the scene it took him a while to even find the family’s SUV.

“That tree just smashed it. It was a Toyota 4Runner which is a SUV, and it smashed it to look like a compact car,” said Sgt. Whitesell.

Wright’s left arm is in a brace and his sister has to wear a brace for a fracture. Their parents are still in the hospital.

“It was scary,” said Zach.

Minutes before the accident, the Wright family was doing something they do every year. They were buying gifts to help less fortunate kids.

“It’s something we do for our church to send to people who don’t get presents,” said Wright.

Two days after the accident, first responders are still in disbelief that a family made it out.

“After I seen the size of this tree and the shape of this vehicle I was just stunned that anybody survived that,” said Sgt. Whitesell.

This Yorktown family knows the reason they survived is because they believe.

“God was in there with us, helping us,” said Wright.

At last check, Jim Wright is in critical condition. Angie Wright is listed in serious condition. The Wright family says they’ve been overwhelmed by the community support. If you'd like to help the family, click here for more information.