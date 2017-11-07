× Wabash students ordered to clean up after rivalry football game as punishment for Monon Bell heist

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. – They’ll have to clean up after the game.

Four Wabash College students who were caught trying to steal the Monon Bell from DePauw University over fall break will avoid jail time by picking up trash after the football rivalry game takes place on Saturday at Blackstock Stadium.

According to Prosecutor Timothy Bookwalter, the pretrial diversion program includes Schuyler Nehrig, Aaron Scott, Mason Owen Simmons and Brendan McCoy. Nehrig, a placekicker for the Wabash football team, has also been given a one-game suspension for his role in the attempted theft.

Nehrig, Scott and Simmons were inside DePauw’s Lilly Center and set off a pressure warning sensor when they moved the coveted, 300-pound Monon Bell. McCoy was outside with the getaway truck. The students wore Barack Obama and Donald Trump masks during the attempted caper.

Bookwalter said a no-trespass order for the quartet will be lifted so they can clean up after this week’s football game at DePauw.

The pretrial diversion means a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge will be stricken from the students’ records as long as they comply with several conditions, including postgame cleanup and other stipulations like staying out of trouble and away from alcohol for six months.

The students reportedly hid under the bleachers at the Lilly Center for six hours in order to gain access to the fabled bell.