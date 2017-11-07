Video shows Hendricks County deputy rescue deer trapped under truck

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – A Hendricks County deputy was called to a home last month under very unusual circumstances – a deer was stuck under a truck.

Deputy Jeff Hughes was called to a home just west of State Road 267 on County Road 350 North on October 22 around 8:30 a.m.

The homeowner explained that a deer got its antlers stuck in the undercarriage of the truck when and ran across the property and slid underneath the vehicle.

A neighbor brought over a floor jack and helped to lift the front end of the truck, giving the deer a little more room to move. Deputy Hughes was able to unlatch the deer’s antlers from the truck, and it returned safely to the woods.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office hopes this serves as a good reminder to be careful on the roads because deer are frequently on the move, and there tends to be an increase in crashes involving deer during this time of year.