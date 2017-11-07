× Vice President Pence to pitch tax reform during visit to Indianapolis Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Vice President Mike Pence is returning to Indiana on Thursday to pitch tax reform. The location and time of the event have not yet been released.

This visit comes a little over a month after Donald Trump delivered a speech about the GOP’s plan for tax reform at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The vice president was last in Indiana to talk taxes back on September 22 at the Flagship Enterprise Center in Anderson. Pence told the crowd that Trump will have signed a major overhaul of the federal tax code by the end of the year.

During their visits, both Trump and Pence tried to persuade Democratic Indiana Sen. Joe Donnelly to support a GOP-led tax overhaul effort.

Pence was also in Indianapolis last month to attend the Colts game and see Peyton Manning’s No. 18 jersey be retired. However, he left before the game even started when members of the San Francisco 49ers team knelt during the national anthem.