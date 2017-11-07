× Tucker Barnhart wins first Gold Glove

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart won his first career Gold Glove Tuesday evening, securing the honor among National League catchers.

The former Brownsburg Bulldog standout beat out two big name finalists, eight-time winner Yadier Molina and reigning winner Buster Posey. Barnhart is the first Cincinnati Reds catcher since Johnny Bench in 1977 to win a Gold Glove.

Voting rules for the Gold Glove instruct MLB managers and coaching staffs to pick winners based on overall fielding excellence. Staffs are not allowed to vote for their own players.

The Reds certainly know what they have in Barnhart, as they signed him to a four-year, reported $16 million extension in late September of this season.