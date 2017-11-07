× The coldest day of the season is on the way

This will be a week of cooler temperatures with several sunny days.

A cold front will move across the state Thursday night and push highs into the 30 for Friday.

Another cold front will move across the state Saturday night and bring a chance for a light rain/snow mix.

Light rain and cooler temperatures will last through the weekend.

Low temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.

Low temperatures will fall below freezing later this week.

The coldest air of the season is on the way.

The coldest day since last March will come this week.

Expect dry weather through Friday.

We’ll have a chance for a light rain/snow mix Saturday night.

Rain will continue through Sunday.