× Teen who allegedly set house fire that killed adoptive father charged with murder, arson

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A 16-year-old boy has been formally charged with murder after he allegedly started a house fire that killed his adoptive father last Thursday.

IMPD says Jordan Marin-Doan is also facing arson and auto theft charges.

The teen’s adoptive father, 45-year-old Jason Doan, died from his injuries suffered during the blaze on Highland Road on the city’s northwest side.

Family members of Jason are remembering him as a hero, saying he broke a window and lifted his husband and two other children, an 11-month-old and 10-year-old, out to safety.

Jason’s cousin, Lindsey Lawrence, said she’s shocked by the arrest of Jordan.

“I’m mind blown. I don’t even know what to say,” she said. “He was trying to help him so he had a shot at life.”