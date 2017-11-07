Suspect killed after 31-hour SWAT standoff in Owen County identified

OWEN COUNTY, Ind.– The Owen County coroner’s office released the name and cause of death for a man who was killed by officers after a 31-hour SWAT standoff and hostage situation.

Coroner Lorna Dhom says Mason Andrew Johnson II, 31, died of a single gunshot wound to the head.

The standoff at a home on Kinnickinnick Ridge started around midnight on Friday, Nov. 3 and lasted until about 7 a.m. Saturday when a SWAT team member fatally shot Johnson.

The circumstances leading up to the standoff are still unclear at this time and the investigation is ongoing. Police said Johnson was holding two women and two children hostage. One of the women was his wife.

The hostages were all able to escape safely.

Those friends said Johnson was a military veteran who served in Afghanistan and suffers from PTSD. They said he had a history of domestic abuse, and had held his wife hostage before.

After Johnson died, police said the woman with him was in stable condition.