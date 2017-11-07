Morning rain chances give way to a dry Tuesday afternoon before the coldest air of season rolls in later this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking an area of low pressure tracking across the Tennessee Valley this morning that will keep a few showers in the forecast through the lunch area. The best chance to see showers this morning will be south of I-70 and overall we'll see more dry time than wet today.

High temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below average this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s.

North of Indianapolis we'll see some limited blue sky develop this afternoon near Kokomo, Marion, Lafayette with highs in the upper 40s. Rain will only linger south of Indy until the lunch hour and then the afternoon will be dry there as well.

After today we'll see more sunshine build in for the second half of the week.

Friday will be the coldest day we've seen all Autumn. Morning lows will be in the mid 20s with highs not making it out of the 30s!

Veterans Day on Saturday will be DRY with increasing clouds. We'll see a few showers early Sunday morning with a few snowflakes mixing in at times. We're not expecting any accumulation with that, and we'll be dry for Sunday afternoon.