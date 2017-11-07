× Man shot by police during domestic disturbance in New Castle dies

NEW CASTLE, Ind. – A man wounded in a police shooting in New Castle has died from his injuries, according to Indiana State Police.

New Castle police shot Brandon Flowers on Sunday, Oct. 29, after responding to a domestic disturbance at a home on Church Street.

Officers said Flowers was carrying a large knife when they encountered him. He had been chasing a woman with the knife, police said.

Officers said Flowers refused commands to stop assaulting the woman and then stabbed her in the neck. Police opened fire, mortally wounding Flowers.

He was airlifted to an Indianapolis-area hospital where he died from his injuries a week later. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The victim was also airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital. She has recently been released and is expected to recover.