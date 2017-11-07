Roy Halladay, retired MLB star, dies in plane crash in Gulf of Mexico

HOLIDAY, Fla. – Former Major League Baseball pitcher Roy Halladay died Tuesday after his plane crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a press conference. The 40-year-old was an eight-time All-Star who played for the Blue Jays and the Phillies.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife, U.S. Coast Guard, Pasco Fired Department and Pasco Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene after a 911 call came in from a nearby residence.

Our Swift Water Response Team and Marine Unit responding to the downed plane in the Gulf. pic.twitter.com/xwWHU5S7uf — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 7, 2017

The tail number matched the Icon A5 plane owned by the CY Young Award winner and eight-time All-Star. His body was recovered near the plane, according to officials.

I have dreamed about owning a A5 since I retired! Real life is better then my dreams!! Thx Kirk & everyone @ICONAircraft pic.twitter.com/wkk6TtjAY4 — Roy Halladay (@RoyHalladay) October 13, 2017

Halladay, an avid pilot, was featured in an October 12 article on ICON Aircraft’s website that shows Halladay posing next to his ICON A5, calling him a “regular … renter and longtime deposit holder.

The article quotes the Halladay saying:

“I’ve been dreaming about flying since I was a boy but was only able to become a pilot once I retired from baseball. I’ve owned other aircraft, but no aircraft embodies the adventure or captured the dream of flying like the A5. Not only is it the safest and easiest aircraft I’ve ever flown, it is hands-down the most fun. The beaches, lakes, and waterways my family and I get to explore around Florida are mind-blowing. Words don’t do justice to what the A5 allows us to experience. Even my wife, who used to be uncomfortable in small planes, now asks where we should take the A5 for the weekend.”

It’s not yet clear what caused the fatal crash, pending a full investigation. The sheriff’s office is asking people to respect his family and allow them to grieve in peace.

The Phillies offered their condolences on Twitter: