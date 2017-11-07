× Fishers native dies after falling in Myanmar

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Cathedral High School is mourning the loss of an alumna who died in Myanmar.

The private school announced the passing of Kassie Braun, class of 2015, on Tuesday. The Fishers native was a student at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas and had been taking part in “Semester at Sea,” a study abroad program which uses a ship as its traveling campus.

The program said in a statement that Braun fell while on independent travel to Bagan, Myanmar. She was severely injured and later died while en route to Mandalay General Hospital.

For others on the ship, a meeting is planned to discuss the tragedy and mental health counselors will be on-call.

Cathedral High School says Braun’s brother Kavan is a freshman at St. Edward’s University and her sister Kyleigh is a freshman at Cathedral.