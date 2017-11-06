× Veterans Day Parade set for Saturday in downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The streets of downtown Indianapolis will be full of music, floats and veterans this Saturday afternoon as the traditional Veterans Day Parade will step off shortly after noon.

The parade will start as soon as the Veterans Day Service, which is held on the steps of the War Memorial, concludes.

More than 80 units will be featured in the annual parade, which begins at Michigan and Pennsylvania Streets, then moves south on Pennsylvania to New York Street, proceeds west to Meridian Street and will finish up at North Street.

Drivers in downtown should expect street closures and restrictions along the parade route to begin as early as 8:00a.m. that day and all streets are expected to be re-opened by 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.