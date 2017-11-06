Severe weather destroys Jay County family’s home as they watch from ditch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAY COUNTY, Ind. – People in Jay and Blackford counties are cleaning up Monday after storm storms swept through the area Sunday.

Jay County Schools are canceled for the day. The Jay County Courthouse is closed, but the Jay County Sheriff's Office said it will reopen at noon "if the power is restored."

The damage included a single-family home west of Portland. The storm blew the home across the street—its steel frame was lying in a nearby field. There was nothing left to salvage.

The Walter family told CBS4 that they received tornado warnings on their phones throughout the day. Mostly, they remembered seeing spurts of rainfall.

At one point, family members watched the tornado bear down on their home on North County Road 500 West off State Road 26. They were able to get to cover before it hit.

“We laid down in the ditch, and he got on top of it and covered my eyes and wouldn’t let me watching anything,” said storm survivor Emily Walter. “Right as we got up, I saw it going past about a mile east.”

“It’s all demolished. It’s completely gone,” said Alan Walter.

Other parts of Jay and Blackford counties saw extensive damage, with chainlink fences and roofs tossed around farm fields and roads.

The National Weather Service will send a team to assess the storm’s path.