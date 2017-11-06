× Police release new details of suspect’s car in hit-and-run crash that killed man in motorized chair

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind.– Police released new information Monday in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 72-year-old man who was in a motorized chair.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 1 in the 2500 block of West Morris Street.

Police say the victim, identified as Roger Roska, 72, was going west on Morris Street when the someone hit him. Police believe the suspect was also traveling westbound. Roska was reportedly lying face down in a puddle when discovered. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police initially said they were looking for a 1994-2002 Dodge Ram truck. On Monday, they announced the truck was dark in color and had a camper shell on it at the time of the crash.

Detectives believe the vehicle will have damage to the front passenger side, including the grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Hit and Run Investigations Office at 317-327-6594 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 (TIPS). Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers anonymously and could result in a cash reward if the tip leads to a felony arrest.