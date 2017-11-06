Police ask public to help find 8-year-old girl kidnapped in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. – Kokomo police are asking the public to help them find an 8-year-old girl who they believe has been kidnapped by her non-custodial mother.

Kolyaun Williams, 30, tells police that his daughter, Ja’ layia Williams, was taken by Sherica Wizzard, 29, from the IHOP at 50 West 300 South. Kolyaun reported the child kidnapped at about 8 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 2.

Police say Kolyaun has full custody of Ja’layia and had recently allowed her mother, who had not been present in the child’s life for some time, to spend time with her.

Without permission from Kolyaun, police say Sherica took Ja’layia, along with another daughter, to the IHOP. Kolyaun went to that location to speak to Sherica, at some point during the conversation Sherica reportedly took Ja’layia and ran east from the business across 931 toward the Speedway gas station.

Police say Sherica and Ja’layia got into a white four door Pontiac with dark tinted windows. The white Pontiac was pulling out of the Speedway, stopped and allowed the two to get in, then drove northbound on 931.

Ja’ layia is described as a black female, wearing a pink jacket, white fleece long sleeved shirt, blue jeans. Sherica is described as a dark skinned black female, hair in a short afro style, 5’3”, 135 pounds, wearing a long black coat, white shirt and dark pants.

Police say this case does not meet the criteria for an Amber Alert.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Detective Brent Wines at (765) 456-7342, or the KPD Hotline at (765) 456-7017. You may also report your anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.