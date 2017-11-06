× Police arrest Indianapolis woman accused of trying to traffic drugs into Putnam County Jail

GREENCASTLE, Ind.– Police arrested an Indianapolis woman after they say she tried to smuggle drugs into the Putnam County Jail.

Authorities say Tonisha Glover was planning to visit inmate Leo DeBerry when she was intercepted by investigators for questioning.

During the interview, police say she surrendered 3.1 grams of heroin and 36 suboxone strips.

DeBerry is serving multiple consecutive sentences for offenses including possession and dealing narcotics.

Glover was arrested and preliminarily charged with attempting to traffic with an inmate, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.