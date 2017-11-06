NWS: At least three tornadoes struck central Indiana during severe weather on Sunday

Posted 11:46 am, November 6, 2017, by , Updated at 12:32PM, November 6, 2017

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ind. – The National Weather Service has confirmed that at least three tornadoes hit central Indiana during severe weather on Sunday.

Survey teams confirmed a tornado near Brownstown and Seymour in Jackson County on Sunday afternoon. There was significant damage reported all throughout the area.

On Monday, the NWS sent survey teams to Lawrence County and Delaware County to assess damages. They survey team determined a tornado did, in fact, hit Lawrence County in the area of Springville Judah Road and Gas Line Road.

They have not yet determined EF scale ratings for the tornadoes.

The survey team also confirmed on Monday afternoon that a tornado hit Muncie. The preliminary rating for the tornado is an EF-1.

