North side armed robbery leaves pawn shop employee in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Metro police are investigating an armed robbery on the north side that left a pawn shop employee in critical condition.

Officers were called to the scene in the 2800 block of Westlane Rd. at about 6:18 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the male victim outside the shop suffering from at least one gunshot wound, but they believe the incident happened inside the First Cash Pawn shop.

Police are unsure at this time why the employee was shot, but they’re interviewing witnesses and plan to review surveillance footage to piece things together.

Police say three black males wearing masks and dark clothing were seen fleeing the scene, heading east on foot.

The victim was transported to St. Vincent Hospital.