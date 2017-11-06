IUPUI student recognized by Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation

Posted 6:44 pm, November 6, 2017, by

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Lady Gaga is giving her fans in Indianapolis a “Million Reasons” to love her even more.

When the singer was in town for a concert at Bankers Life Sunday, she put out a call to her fans to bring clothes to donate to an IUPUI student's cause.

Taylor Parker was selected by Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation to receive help for a clothing and feminine products collection drive.

The items are particularly for LGBTQ students and students who may need the extra help.

(Left) Lady Gaga arrives in Indy (Right) Taylor Parker at collection drive

"I’m just very grateful that people with a platform are seeing that this is an issue and make change because 'regular people' or people without a platform want to help but they don’t know how to do so efficiently and when people with a platform use their voice to encourage others to give back, it creates immense change and this could not have happened without that involvement, " said Parker. "She sent out a message to all of her fans saying that this is something near and dear to her heart and she really hopes that we can find the place in our hearts to donate to this cause and to see that it’s an issue beyond just this event but to keep this sustainably going."

Parker has been recognized as the fourth Channel Kindness Award winner. The philanthropy student was selected based on her commitment to improving her community through kindness and for her idea to host the collection drive.

"I am so excited and so grateful," said Parker. "I don’t have enough adjectives to explain how I feel about this."

A winner will be selected at each of Gaga's concert stops through Dec. 18.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s