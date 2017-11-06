× Indianapolis woman charged with neglect after toddler suffers fatal head injury

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – An Indianapolis woman is behind bars after police say her boyfriend’s child died from a head injury.

Dilcia Chavez Claros, 30, has been charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

In addition to serious injuries to his head and brain, police say there were several unexplained bruises and smaller injuries on the child’s body.

According to a probable cause affidavit, there were several inconsistencies between the accounts given by witnesses regarding the various injuries to the 2-year-old.

According to an initial report made by Claros, the child fell off a bunk bed and lost consciousness.

During the course of an investigation, a doctor at Riley Hospital for Children said a fall from a bunk bed onto carpeted floor would not create enough impact force to cause the child’s injury. The doctor concluded that the injury was not accidental and was instead consistent with child abuse.

While investigating the child’s death, detectives uncovered details surrounding suspected abuse dating back to early September.