From tornadoes to chilly temperatures

Posted 6:20 pm, November 6, 2017, by

A strong cold front spawned three tornadoes across central Indiana on Sunday. There were three twisters in Washington county to bring the statewide total to six tornadoes. That same weather system brought drought ending rains to the state and caused flash flooding.

Behind the cold front we will have a week of cool temperatures. We’ll have a few showers early Tuesday and then several sunny days.

Another cold front will move across the state Thursday night and push highs into the 30 for Friday.

Another chance for rain and more cool air will arrive this weekend.

So far this has been an active severe weather year.

We still have a seasonal rainfall deficit.

Temperatures will be cooler overnight.

Expect a cloudy Tuesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday.

A cold front will approach Thursday.

Expect highs in the 30s on Friday.

An approaching storm system will bring a chance for flurries Saturday night.

Showers will continue through Sunday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s