From tornadoes to chilly temperatures

A strong cold front spawned three tornadoes across central Indiana on Sunday. There were three twisters in Washington county to bring the statewide total to six tornadoes. That same weather system brought drought ending rains to the state and caused flash flooding.

Behind the cold front we will have a week of cool temperatures. We’ll have a few showers early Tuesday and then several sunny days.

Another cold front will move across the state Thursday night and push highs into the 30 for Friday.

Another chance for rain and more cool air will arrive this weekend.

So far this has been an active severe weather year.

We still have a seasonal rainfall deficit.

Temperatures will be cooler overnight.

Expect a cloudy Tuesday.

Sunshine returns Wednesday.

A cold front will approach Thursday.

Expect highs in the 30s on Friday.

An approaching storm system will bring a chance for flurries Saturday night.

Showers will continue through Sunday.