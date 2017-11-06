Fieldhouse damaged as severe weather sweeps through Muncie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUNCIE, Ind. – Widespread damage was reported across Muncie after a fierce round of storms Sunday.

The Muncie Fieldhouse took a big hit during the severe weather, with the roof caving in and water flooding the gym floor.

Other problems across the city include downed power lines and flooding in homes and businesses.

Emergency officials are making their way throughout the city to assess the damage. They said their first priority was to make sure people who were displaced have a place to stay. Utility crews were also working to restore power.

The Muncie Central school district decided to cancel classes for grade K-8 after some of school buildings sustained damage in the storms. High school students will have an e-learning day.

Local residents said Sunday’s weather was some of the worst they’ve ever seen.

“I’ve never seen anything like this. [I’ve] lived here since 99, never seen this happen like this,” said local resident Dan Smitson, who believes a big limb came through and punched a hole in his neighbor’s home.

No injuries were reported. The National Weather Service will send a team to assess the damage and track the storm’s path.