Sunday’s storms leave their mark on central Indiana; cooler air here to stay throughout the week

A potent cold front moved across central Indiana on Sunday and brought several severe storms. There were reports of a tornado across Blackford and Jay counties around 2 p.m. on Sunday. Storm crews from the National Weather Service will be dispatched to that area today to further assess the damage.

In addition to the tornadoes, there were several dozen wind damage reports. The wind was so bad in Muncie that it split 6" diameter trees on West Main Street.

Flash flooding was also an issue on Sunday. Many areas saw 2-4" of rain within those thunderstorms. Most of that water has receded already.

The cold front has now CLEARED central Indiana. We are done with the severe weather threat and we'll be dry for your Monday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today, but our weather will be quiet.

Temperatures will remain below average not only today, but for the rest of the week. By Wednesday and Thursday highs will only be in the 40s. Our average high is 58.

We'll get some more rain on Tuesday, but no severe storms are expected. During the AM drive we'll have showers on radar, but the best chance will be south of I-70. The heaviest rain will be across Kentucky, which is good news, because many areas saw 2-4" on Sunday, so we could use some time to dry out.

Highs will stay in the 40s through the weekend. Rain chances will go up again on Sunday.