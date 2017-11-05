Pastor’s daughter among dead in Texas church attack

Tornado Watch issued for central Indiana until 7 p.m.

Posted 5:59 pm, November 5, 2017

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Tx. – A law enforcement official says more than 20 people have been killed in a shooting at a church in a small town outside San Antonio.

The wife of the pastor of the First Baptist Church of Sutherland Springs says the couple’s 14-year-old daughter was among those killed in a mass shooting at the church.

Sherri Pomeroy, wife of Pastor Frank Pomeroy, said in a text message that she lost her daughter “and many friends” in the Sunday shooting. The text came in response to an interview request sent by The Associated Press to a phone number linked in online records to Frank Pomeroy.

Sherri Pomeroy says both she and her husband were out of town and trying to get back to Sutherland Springs, outside of San Antonio.

