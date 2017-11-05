Man arrested after firing shot into deputy vehicle

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A man is in jail after firing a shot into a Tippecanoe County deputy’s vehicle.

The incident occurred late Saturday night after the deputy was dispatched to investigate a man with a gun on Concho Court in Lafayette.  The man, who later identified as Loren Gary, 45,  fired a single shot into the front of the deputy’s vehicle, causing damage to the squad car.

Gary was taken into custody and transported to the Tippecanoe County Jail.  He is facing a number of preliminary charges, including  attempted murder, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and public intoxication.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

