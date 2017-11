× LIVE BLOG: Severe weather possible in central Indiana Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — There’s an enhanced risk of severe storms in central Indiana Sunday afternoon and evening.

Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are all possible as a warm front lifts north through the state.

Our Weather Authority team says the strongest storms are expected to move into Indianapolis around 4 to 10 p.m.

Follow the LIVE BLOG below for the latest updates on the severe weather.