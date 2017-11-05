IN Focus: Banks on Mueller probe, tax reform and terror

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON - Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) appeared on this week's edition of IN Focus to discuss several key issued in the news, including the first indictments in the special counsel investigation, the GOP tax reform plan and the response to this past week's terror attack in New York City.

Banks was one of a handful of Republicans to express support for the ongoing Mueller probe in a series of tweets earlier this week.

2/ In light of today’s indictments we must continue to support and allow the integrity of the process to work — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) October 30, 2017

On the issue of tax reform, Banks issued the following statement on Thursday in support of the plan unveiled by Speaker Paul Ryan: