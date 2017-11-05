× Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office arrests 27-year-old man for allegedly robbing gas station

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. – Police in Bartholomew County arrested a 27-year-old man on Saturday after they believe he committed an armed robbery at a gas station.

Joseph Freeman, of Columbus, was taken into custody at his home Saturday night after he allegedly robbed a Marathon gas station in the intersection of 25th St. and SR 9.

Police were called to the scene at around 6:40 p.m. on a report of a robbery.

Freeman allegedly entered the gas station, displayed a handgun and demanded money from an employee.

He was arrested on a preliminary charge of robbery with a deadly weapon, a level 3 felony.

The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact authorities at 812-565-5927.