Rushville pastor reportedly attempts suicide after another child comes forward, additional child sex charges filed

RUSHVILLE, Ind. – Police said a Rushville pastor tried to killed himself Friday night after another child came forward.

On Thursday, 72-year-old Garry Evans was charged with additional counts of child molesting and child solicitation after a child told police they were molested by Evans.

This comes after multiple young girls told police that Evans has abused them.

On Friday night at around 5:30, police were dispatched to his residence in the 200 block W. 5th St. on the report of a possible suicide attempt.

Officers at the scene said Evans was unresponsive and was resuscitated. He was then transported to Rush Memorial Hospital.

Officials later airlifted Evans to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

His condition is unknown at this time.