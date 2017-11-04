Family remembers arson victim as a hero for saving his husband, two adopted children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The family of a man who died earlier this week in a fire that investigators believe was arson is remembering the victim as a hero.

Jason Doan, 45, died Friday from injuries he suffered during the blaze Thursday night on the northwest side.

“In my eyes and everyone eyes, Jason is a hero,” his cousin, Lindsey Lawrence, said. “I wish I that I could have another chance just to say that to him.”

Lawrence said when the fire started Doan was in his home with his husband and two of his three adopted children.

As the blaze grew, Lawrence said Doan broke a window and lifted his husband and two children, 11-months old and 10 years old, out to safety. Doan wasn’t able to make it out himself.

“I don’t know what else you would call a hero,” Lawrence said. “If there’s a definition for hero his name should be next to it.”

Doan died Friday and later that day, police arrested a 16-year-old for murder, arson and auto theft in the case.

Lawrence said that boy is Doan’s other adopted child.

“I’m mind blown. I don’t even know what to say,” she said. “He was trying to help him so he had a shot at life.”

Police have yet to say whether Doan and the 16-year-old are related, citing the ongoing investigation.

There is a GoFundMe page set up to raise money for Doan’s funeral arrangements and family. ​