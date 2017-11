× Crash closes northbound Interstate 69 near Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. — A vehicle crash on Interstate 69 closed all northbound lanes near State Road 37 and 116th Street.

Fishers Police report there were minor injuries in the accident.

Traffic was diverted onto the SR 37 ramp while the clean up and investigation was completed.

Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes as they travel near the 205 mile marker of I-69.