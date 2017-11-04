× Colts rule CB Vontae Davis out for Texans game with non-injury issue

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts took a hit before they left for Sunday’s game at Houston.

Cornerback Vontae Davis has been ruled out of the Texans game with a non-injury situation and did not make the trip, according to the team. No additional details were provided.

Davis was given Wednesday off as a rest day, but was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday.

Davis’ sudden absence coincides with the expected return of starting cornerback Rashaan Melvin, who missed last Sunday’s game at Cincinnati with a concussion.

However, it comes at a bad time.

Although the Texans lost quarterback Deshaun Watson Thursday to a season-ending knee injury, they still feature two of the NFL’s most productive wide receivers. DeAndre Hopkins has 45 catches for 606 yards and seven touchdowns while Will Fuller has 13 catches for 279 yards and seven TDs. The seven TDs are the most in the league.

With Davis and rookie cornerback Quincy Wilson (knee) out, the likely starters at Houston are Melvin and Phillip Desir.