Closer look at threat for severe storms Sunday

It appears we will have an active weather pattern in the Midwest over the next 30-hours and Indiana may be in the middle of it.

A warm front will lift north through the state early Sunday morning. Along the front, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible from daybreak through noon. It will be possible for a few thunderstorms to produce large hail through noon.

Once we get to afternoon, the warm front will be in northern Indiana allowing warm, moist air to flow in to central Indiana and winds at the surface will be out of the south/southwest.

Scattered thunderstorms will be possible during the early/mid-afternoon. A few thunderstorms may become strong to severe during this time.

It is during the mid-afternoon/early evening we will have to keep an eye out for individual thunderstorms in western Indiana where the environment will be supportive of tornadic development and where it looks like the highest chance for severe storms exists.