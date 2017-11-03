× We get back to the 70s this weekend, but it comes with a severe weather threat late in the weekend

A cold front crossed central Indiana early this morning and temperatures will be cooler, but seasonal today. You will need the sunglasses, with no additional rain in the forecast for today with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Skies will be mostly sunny through the PM drive, and even stay mainly clear through midnight tonight.

Clouds will increase early Saturday. We’ll get the Monumental Marathon started with temperatures in the 40s under partly cloudy skies at 7am. The majority of the morning will remain dry, but a spot shower can’t be ruled out as we get closer to the lunch hour. Temperatures will steadily climb through the 50s with increasing rain chances.

Sunday will be quite warm and breezy with highs in the 70s. We could see severe storms develop late in the afternoon toward the evening hours.

Cooler air returns next week with highs in the 40s by mid-week.