Silver Alert declared for missing 61-year-old man in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. – A statewide Silver Alert is in effect for a missing man in Vermillion County.

According to the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office, Gary Fitch, 61, was last seen in Clinton, Indiana, and may require medical attention.

Fitch is 5’8”, 180 pounds with white hair and blue eyes. He was last known to be wearing a black t-shirt and khaki pants.

Police said he was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Clinton. He was driving a black Chevrolet Malibu with Tennessee plate 570DD06.

Anyone with information should call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s office at 765-492-3737 or 911.