Silver alert declared for 24-year-old woman missing from northwest Indiana

Posted 6:34 pm, November 3, 2017, by , Updated at 06:42PM, November 3, 2017

PORTAGE, Ind. – Police in Portage are investigating the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman and a Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher was last seen on Wednesday in Portage and is believed to be in extreme danger. She may require medical assistance.

She is 5’3″, 220 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have any information on Georgeanna Passmore-Fisher, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-762-3122, 219-477-3000, or 911.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s