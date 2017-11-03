× Rachel’s Roundup: The best of what’s happening in and around Indy this weekend

Billy Joel at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania Street

Friday at 8 p.m., legendary musician Billy Joel will return to the circle city for his first solo appearance in Indianapolis in 18 years. He will take the stage at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Lady Gaga at Bankers Life Fieldhouse

125 S Pennsylvania Street

Lady Gaga’s Joanne World Tour makes a stop at Banker’s Life Fieldhouse this Sunday at 7:30 p.m. Nearly every stop on her tour so far has been sold out. But at last check, there are still some tickets available for her show here in Indianapolis.

Kip Moore at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center

502 N New Jersey Street

Country artist Kip Moore will perform at the Egyptian Room at Old National Center, with a lineup including Drake Moore and The Big Fire as part of his “Plead the Fifth” tour. Show begins at 8 p.m. on Friday. (General admission only).

Holliday Park Fall Festival

6363 Spring Mill Road

Celebrate autumn during the annual Holliday Park Fall Festival On Sunday, between 1:30 and 4:30 pm, you and your family can enjoy music, a campfire, refreshments, and fun fall activities perfect for all ages. Don’t forget to pack a blanket or your own picnic. (Free/No registration required!)

Monumental Marathon

Downtown Indianapolis

Now celebrating its 10th year, the Indianapolis Monumental Marathon expects around 15,000 participants on Saturday morning. While it’s too late to register online, you can still register for the half marathon and 5K at the Monumental Health and Fitness Expo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside Hall A of the Indiana Convention Center. If you choose to cheer rather than run, you can still enjoy over 30 vendors, exhibitors, and featured speakers including 3 former Olympians at the Expo for free!

Clash of the Meatball at the Biltwell Event Center

950 South White River Parkway West Drive

(21+) What better way to spend your Saturday than sampling delicious meatballs from 10 of Indy’s top meatball purveyors? From noon to 7PM, you can enjoy live entertainment, games, and more while sampling your way through meatballs from restaurants like Mimi Blue Meatballs, Aurelio’s, Osteria Pronto, Prime 47 and many more! VIP tickets: $55 General Admission: $35

Indy Fuel Hockey at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

1202 E. 38th St.

The Indy Fuel will be playing on back-to-back nights at home. On Saturday at 7:35 p.m., they will be taking on the Wheeling Nailers, and on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. they will be taking on the Toledo Walleye.

