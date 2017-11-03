× Police: Two Kokomo women arrested after attempting to smuggle drugs into jail

HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. – Two Kokomo women were arrested after investigators with the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the Indiana Department of Corrections reportedly intercepted a package containing drugs.

On Oct. 31, Sara Reding, 30, and Aysha Guffey, 40, were arrested in the parking lot of a Speedway in the 2400 block of E. Markland after police believe they planned to smuggle drugs into the Miami Correctional Facility.

Police said they intercepted the package as the women were exchanging it at the gas station.

Reding was charged with dealing meth, possession of meth, dealing controlled substances, possession of controlled substances and maintaining a common nuisance.

Guffey was charged with dealing meth, attempted dealing in controlled substances, possession of meth, possession of controlled substances, maintaining common nuisance and contempt of court.

Anyone with additional information can contact police at 765-456-2020.