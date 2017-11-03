Police ask for public’s help with locating girl missing from Frankfort

Posted 12:22 pm, November 3, 2017, by

Samantha Page Lyn Marie Donoho fox

FRANKFORT, Ind. – Police in Frankfort are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing girl.

Samantha Page Lyn Marie Donoho, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of E Washington St Frankfort, IN wearing gray sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Donoho is five feet six inches tall and she weighs around 175 pounds. She has blonde hair and green eyes. If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, police ask that you call dispatch at 765-654-4431 or investigators at 765-654-4277.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s