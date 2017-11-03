× Police: Arrested pair may be responsible for series of overnight vehicle break-ins

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say information from a witness helped them crack a series of unsolved vehicle break-ins at area hotels.

IMPD investigated several thefts from vehicles at hotels on the city’s north and northwest sides during the overnight hours. Information from a witness who reported one of the thefts proved invaluable in solving the crimes, leading to the arrests of 27-year-old Catherine Dates and 31-year-old Ernest Holifield.

Around 7:30 a.m. Thursday, detectives were conducting surveillance on a business in the 7500 block of Georgetown Road when they saw a truck leaving. Nine vehicles there had been broken into, with the thieves shattering windows and taking items from some of the vehicles.

Northwest District officers stopped the truck in question. They found Dates and Holifield with items investigators believed were stolen.

Police took statements from Dates and Holifield before arresting them on a theft charge. They were the taken to the City-County Building for booking. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision in the case.